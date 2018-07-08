Nationals' Koda Glover: Begins rehab assignment
Glover (shoulder) began a rehab assignment with the rookie-level GCL Braves on Saturday, Byron Kerr of MASN Washington reports.
Glover has been sidelined since spring training with shoulder inflammation so starting the minor-league rehab assignment is a significant step. The 25-year-old will likely need numerous appearances to build up his arm strength, but he could seemingly return before the end of July if all goes well.
More News
-
Nationals' Koda Glover: Throwing from 75 feet•
-
Nationals' Koda Glover: Placed on 60-day disabled list•
-
Nationals' Koda Glover: Shoulder still a concern•
-
Nationals' Koda Glover: Yet to throw this spring•
-
Nationals' Koda Glover: Dealing with shoulder inflammation•
-
Nationals' Koda Glover: Expects to be fully healthy in 2018•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tucker a call-up to get excited about
The Astros have finally called up top prospect Kyle Tucker, and Scott White says it's a move...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
With so many teams playing eight games this week, where else are you going to look for sleepers?...
-
Week 16 two-start pitcher rankings
A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them...
-
Podcast: Player adds for Week 16
We’ll tell you the hitters and pitchers to add to get you set for a win in Fantasy Week 16...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Franco
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Weaver back on radar?
Can you trust Luke Weaver after his impressive victory over the Giants?