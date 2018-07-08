Glover (shoulder) began a rehab assignment with the rookie-level GCL Braves on Saturday, Byron Kerr of MASN Washington reports.

Glover has been sidelined since spring training with shoulder inflammation so starting the minor-league rehab assignment is a significant step. The 25-year-old will likely need numerous appearances to build up his arm strength, but he could seemingly return before the end of July if all goes well.

More News
Our Latest Stories