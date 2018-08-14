Nationals' Koda Glover: Candidate to close
Glover may be unavailable for Tuesday's game against the Cardinals but could enter the ninth-inning mix in the near future with Ryan Madson (back) on the 10-day disabled list, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.
He probably won't be an option if a save situation arises Tuesday after pitching back-to-back days and three of four, but Glover is one of the top healthy options remaining in the Nationals' bullpen with Madson out along with Kelvin Herrera (shoulder) and Sean Doolittle (toe). Glover missed the first four months with a shoulder injury, but the velocity has been there since his return to the major-league team (96.4 mph average) and he has past closing experience, having saved eight games for the club in 2017. Justin Miller is another option, but he has slipped of late, allowing three homers while striking out five in his last 10 appearances (8.2 innings).
