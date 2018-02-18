Glover hasn't thrown yet in spring training after arriving at camp with a sore shoulder, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports. An MRI later revealed that Glover is dealing with inflammation in the shoulder, according to Eddie Matz of ESPN.com.

Glover missed significant time last season while recovering from a rotator cuff injury, so it's somewhat troubling that he's already feeling pain in the shoulder after an offseason of recovery. The Nationals will presumably wait and see how Glover responds to rest over the next few days before determining his next step. A closing candidate for the Nationals last spring, Glover will have to settle for a middle-relief role if he's healthy to pitch at the start of the upcoming season with Sean Doolittle now entrenched as the team's ninth-inning man.