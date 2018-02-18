Nationals' Koda Glover: Dealing with shoulder inflammation
Glover hasn't thrown yet in spring training after arriving at camp with a sore shoulder, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports. An MRI later revealed that Glover is dealing with inflammation in the shoulder, according to Eddie Matz of ESPN.com.
Glover missed significant time last season while recovering from a rotator cuff injury, so it's somewhat troubling that he's already feeling pain in the shoulder after an offseason of recovery. The Nationals will presumably wait and see how Glover responds to rest over the next few days before determining his next step. A closing candidate for the Nationals last spring, Glover will have to settle for a middle-relief role if he's healthy to pitch at the start of the upcoming season with Sean Doolittle now entrenched as the team's ninth-inning man.
More News
-
Nationals' Koda Glover: Expects to be fully healthy in 2018•
-
Nationals' Koda Glover: Reinstated from disabled list•
-
Nationals' Koda Glover: Shut down for season•
-
Nationals' Koda Glover: Seeking second opinion•
-
Nationals' Koda Glover: May be done for season•
-
Nationals' Koda Glover: Increases throwing distance•
-
Ranking Twins' assets with Odorizzi
The Twins added Jake Odorizzi, which they desperately needed. But it's not a great thing for...
-
How does Hosmer's choice impact value?
The Padres made a rare free agent splash Saturday, agreeing to an eight-year deal with Eric...
-
Fantasy baseball: Top 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Starting Pitcher Regression Candidates
Heath Cummings explains the signs he's looking for when he puts together his 2018 starting...
-
Podcast: Wait on catcher?
Reviewing average draft position and offering different catcher strategies in our first position...
-
12-team AL-only Auction
League-specific auctions become really interesting with all of the unsigned free agents remaining....