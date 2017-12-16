Glover (shoulder) has been playing catch for the past three weeks, and should be able to throw off a mound by mid-January, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Glover insisted that he would be fully healthy by the time spring training rolls around, and claimed that he understands his body "a lot more" after recovering from a shoulder ailment this winter. He initially hit the DL due to back stiffness in June, but began dealing with severe inflammation in his right rotator cuff weeks after being sidelined. Although he never pitched again in the 2017 season, Glover opted against surgery, and appears to be nearing full health as the calendar turns to 2018. At this point, it would come as a major surprise if the right-hander is not ready for action by the beginning of March.