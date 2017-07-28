Glover (shoulder, back) has begun throwing from 90 feet, Mark Zuckerman of MASNsports.com reports.

It's a small, productive step for the 24-year-old, who is recovering from a rotator cuff injury he suffered while rehabbing from a back ailment. Glover will likely need to increase his velocity before resuming regular pitching activities and could then require multiple rehab stints prior to a full return. The righty has posted an unimpressive 5.12 ERA over 23 appearances with the Nationals this season and likely slots back in as a low-leverage relief option.