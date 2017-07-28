Nationals' Koda Glover: Increases throwing distance
Glover (shoulder, back) has begun throwing from 90 feet, Mark Zuckerman of MASNsports.com reports.
It's a small, productive step for the 24-year-old, who is recovering from a rotator cuff injury he suffered while rehabbing from a back ailment. Glover will likely need to increase his velocity before resuming regular pitching activities and could then require multiple rehab stints prior to a full return. The righty has posted an unimpressive 5.12 ERA over 23 appearances with the Nationals this season and likely slots back in as a low-leverage relief option.
More News
-
Nationals' Koda Glover: Shuttled to 60-day DL•
-
Nationals' Koda Glover: Back to throwing•
-
Nationals' Koda Glover: Dealing with rotator cuff injury•
-
Nationals' Koda Glover: Yet to begin throwing program•
-
Nationals' Koda Glover: Hits DL with back stiffness•
-
Nationals' Koda Glover: Dealing with back injury•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 18
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...
-
Prospects: Weaver, Honeywell buzz
The Cardinals have a rotation opening for Luke Weaver, but do the Rays for Brent Honeywell?...