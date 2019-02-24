Glover left Sunday's game against the Cardinals with elbow tightness, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

A clearer picture of the severity of the injury should be available following further examination Monday, but this is certainly a discouraging way for Glover to begin his spring. A variety of injuries have conspired to limit him to a total of just 48.1 innings across all levels over the last two seasons, and the injury bug does not appear to have left him alone this season.

