Glover hasn't been used in a save situation since he got his first save of the year back on Aug. 16.

When Glover got his last save chance, Kelvin Herrera (foot), Ryan Madson (back) and Sean Doolittle (toe) were all injured. Madson has since returned, potentially moving ahead of Glover in the closer conversation, though the Nationals' last two saves have gone to Greg Holland and Justin Miller. There doesn't appear to be a clear leader at the moment, and Glover's 5.68 ERA and 4:6 K:BB don't make very good cases for him earning a greater role.