Glover (shoulder) was reinstated from the 60-day DL on Friday.

Glover dealt with back and shoulder issues for a majority of the 2017 season, and was eventually shut down in mid-September due to right shoulder impingement. The reliever decided to forgo any type of surgical procedure, and should be fully healthy heading into spring training.

