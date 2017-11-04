Nationals' Koda Glover: Reinstated from disabled list
Glover (shoulder) was reinstated from the 60-day DL on Friday.
Glover dealt with back and shoulder issues for a majority of the 2017 season, and was eventually shut down in mid-September due to right shoulder impingement. The reliever decided to forgo any type of surgical procedure, and should be fully healthy heading into spring training.
More News
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 shortstop
Shortstop isn't the wasteland it used to be, and the top tier seems to grow every year. But...
-
2018 third base rankings
Josh Donaldson's strong finish wasn't enough to keep him in the first-round discussion, but...
-
2018 second base rankings
Second base is as deep as any infield position these days, but it's lacking in true standouts....
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 first base rankings
First base has traditionally been the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball, and some newcomers...
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...