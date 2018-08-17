Glover worked around a walk and a hit to secure the save in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Cardinals. He struck out one batter.

Glover made his season debut on Aug. 10 and with Ryan Madson (back) injured, he will continue being the team's primary closer. He served up a walkoff homer in his last outing, but it's encouraging to see the Nationals go right back to him in Thursday's contest.