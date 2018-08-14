Glover will take over as the Nationals' closer, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.

Ryan Madson (back) hit the disabled list Tuesday and manager Dave Martinez later confirmed that Glover will be the primary replacement in the ninth inning, although Glover probably won't be available Tuesday after pitching back-to-back days and three of the last four. Glover has averaged better than 96 mph on his fastball since his return from a shoulder injury.