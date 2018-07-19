Nationals' Koda Glover: Shifts rehab to Triple-A
Glover (shoulder) made a rehab appearance at Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday, covering an inning and striking out two while giving up a run on three hits and a walk.
While the results weren't the greatest for Glover, who threw only 14 of 24 pitches for strikes, his fastball was clocked as high as 97 miles per hour, according to Syracuse play-by-play broadcaster Eric Gallanty. It's encouraging to see Glover's velocity roughly on par with where it sat in his smattering of appearances with the big club in 2017, but the right-hander will need several more outings in the minors before being activated from the 60-day disabled lists. Glover has been sidelined all season after experiencing shoulder inflammation and has made four rehab appearances, with the first three coming for the Nationals' rookie-level affiliates.
