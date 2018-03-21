Glover has yet to begin throwing again after reporting shoulder inflammation early in camp, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

At this point, he's all but guaranteed to begin the season on the disabled list and remain in extended spring training when the Nats break camp and head north, and the right-hander will need weeks to build his arm strength back up once he is able to pitch again. Glover is still expected to factor into the late-inning mix in the bullpen once he gets healthy, but when that might be is a mystery for now.