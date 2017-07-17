Glover (shoulder, back) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Monday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Contrary to prior reports, Glover has yet to resume throwing and has several hurdles to clear in the rehab process before receiving the green light to return to the Nationals. The move to the 60-day DL ensures that Glover won't be activated until at least mid-August, and once he rejoins the club, he'll likely have to settle for a setup or middle-relief role with the Nationals upgrading their bullpen following Sunday's acquisitions of two more established late-inning options in Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson. Prior to being sidelined in early June with shoulder discomfort and back stiffness, Glover had turned in a 5.12 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 17:4 K:BB in 19.1 innings while converting eight of 10 save chances.