Nationals' Koda Glover: Throwing from 75 feet
Glover (shoulder) progressed to throwing from 75 feet Thursday, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.
Glover has been dealing with shoulder inflammation all spring and had yet to resume throwing by the end of March, so this development is welcome news. The 24-year-old is on the 60-day disabled list so he is still looking at a return in late May at the earliest.
More News
-
Nationals' Koda Glover: Placed on 60-day disabled list•
-
Nationals' Koda Glover: Shoulder still a concern•
-
Nationals' Koda Glover: Yet to throw this spring•
-
Nationals' Koda Glover: Dealing with shoulder inflammation•
-
Nationals' Koda Glover: Expects to be fully healthy in 2018•
-
Nationals' Koda Glover: Reinstated from disabled list•
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Good luck replacing Elvis Andrus
The Elvis Andrus injury exposes just how thin shortstop is, according to Scott White, which...
-
Podcast: Shortstop and closer help
Need an Elvis Andrus replacement or a new closer? We’ll tell you who to add on today’s epi...
-
Waivers: Middleton the guy in LA?
Whether you need a closer or a starter, there are plenty to choose from these days. Chris Towers...
-
Prospects Report: Senzel, Acuna looming
We expect Ronald Acuna to come up this weekend, but will Nick Senzel be joining him in the...
-
Rankings debate: Ohtani up, Happ down
Who is moving up? Who is moving down? Our Fantasy baseball experts debate the biggest risers...