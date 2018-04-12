Glover (shoulder) progressed to throwing from 75 feet Thursday, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.

Glover has been dealing with shoulder inflammation all spring and had yet to resume throwing by the end of March, so this development is welcome news. The 24-year-old is on the 60-day disabled list so he is still looking at a return in late May at the earliest.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories