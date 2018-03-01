Glover (shoulder) has not been cleared to begin throwing this spring, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.

Glover is dealing with shoulder inflammation and is yet to start throwing since camp began two weeks ago. This is a concerning situation especially considering the reliever missed half of the 2017 season with a rotator cuff injury, in addition to a left hip impingement earlier in the campaign. There still hasn't been any word as to how the club is dealing with this recent setback but with Opening Day less than a month away, it will be important for him to start throwing in the near future in order to be ready in time.