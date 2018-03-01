Nationals' Koda Glover: Yet to throw this spring
Glover (shoulder) has not been cleared to begin throwing this spring, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.
Glover is dealing with shoulder inflammation and is yet to start throwing since camp began two weeks ago. This is a concerning situation especially considering the reliever missed half of the 2017 season with a rotator cuff injury, in addition to a left hip impingement earlier in the campaign. There still hasn't been any word as to how the club is dealing with this recent setback but with Opening Day less than a month away, it will be important for him to start throwing in the near future in order to be ready in time.
More News
-
Nationals' Koda Glover: Dealing with shoulder inflammation•
-
Nationals' Koda Glover: Expects to be fully healthy in 2018•
-
Nationals' Koda Glover: Reinstated from disabled list•
-
Nationals' Koda Glover: Shut down for season•
-
Nationals' Koda Glover: Seeking second opinion•
-
Nationals' Koda Glover: May be done for season•
-
20-team Dynasty Draft Results
Check out the results of a deep, keep-forever dynasty draft with industry experts.
-
All-H2H and All-Roto teams
Good players are typically good across all formats, but some are more impactful in one vs....
-
Takeaways: Soler, Kipnis power up
Early production from unexpected sources like Jorge Soler and Miguel Andujar may already be...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Abreu
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
12-team H2H categories mock
Fewer lineup spots means fewer opportunities to balance the 5x5 categories, according to Scott...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...