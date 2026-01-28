Nationals' Konnor Pilkington: Loses 40-man roster spot
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Nationals designated Pilkington for assignment Wednesday.
The transaction frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for waiver claim Tsung-Che Cheng. Pilkington appeared in 34 games for the Nationals last season, posting a 4.45 ERA and 34:17 K:BB over 28.1 innings. The 28-year-old lefty stands a good chance of passing through waivers unclaimed, but if that happens he would have the ability to elect free agency.
