Nationals' Konnor Pilkington: Outrighted to Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Nationals outrighted Pilkington to Triple-A Rochester on Wednesday.
Pilkington has the ability to elect free agency rather than accepting the outright assignment, though it's unclear what his plans are. The lefty posted a 4.45 ERA and 34:17 K:BB over 28.1 innings with the Nationals last season.
