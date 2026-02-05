default-cbs-image
The Nationals outrighted Pilkington to Triple-A Rochester on Wednesday.

Pilkington has the ability to elect free agency rather than accepting the outright assignment, though it's unclear what his plans are. The lefty posted a 4.45 ERA and 34:17 K:BB over 28.1 innings with the Nationals last season.

