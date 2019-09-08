Nationals' Kurt Suzuki: Awaiting MRI results

Suzuki (elbow) underwent an MRI on Sunday and will rest for the next few days, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

The veteran catcher doesn't know the results of the MRI yet, but he'll take it easy early this week after feeling some "zings and tingling" in his right elbow Saturday. Yan Gomes is starting behind the plate Sunday and figures to see the bulk of the action in Suzuki's absence.