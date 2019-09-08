Nationals' Kurt Suzuki: Battling elbow injury

Suzuki was removed from Saturday's loss to the Braves with a right elbow injury, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Suzuki came off the bench Saturday and felt some pain in his elbow when making a throw to second base, and he was lifted for a pinch hitter in the following frame. The specifics of the injury remain unclear, but the 35-year-old seems likely to remain on the bench for Sunday's series finale. Yan Gomes should take over starting duties in his absence.