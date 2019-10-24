Nationals' Kurt Suzuki: Blasts go-ahead homer off Verlander
Suzuki went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 12-3 win over Houston in Game 2 of the World Series.
Suzuki knocked Houston started Justin Verlander from the game with a solo blast to lead off the seventh inning, putting the Nationals on top 3-2. It was just the second hit (2-for-28) of the 2019 postseason for the 36-year-old catcher, who also picked up a single in the second inning off Verlander.
