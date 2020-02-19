Nationals' Kurt Suzuki: Catches simulated game

Suzuki (hip) appears to be fully healthy at spring training after he caught Max Scherzer's two-inning simulated game Wednesday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Suzuki was unable to play in the Nationals' Game 7 win over the Astros in the World Series due to a hip flexor, but he's feeling fine again after the long offseason. Heading into his age-36 season, Suzuki will likely find himself in a timeshare at catcher again with Yan Gomes, who was re-signed over the winter on a more club-friendly deal. Suzuki proved last season that he could still have value in a part-time role, as he batted .264 with 17 home runs, 63 RBI and 37 runs in only 309 plate appearances.