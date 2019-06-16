Nationals' Kurt Suzuki: Cleared by team physician

Suzuki was forced to leave Sunday's game against Arizona after being hit with a ball in the neck, but he was cleared by the team doctor after the contest, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Suzuki claimed that he felt dizzy when attempting to look up, but he's dealt with this same issue before and was later cleared. He should be ready to roll for Monday's matchup with Philadelphia if needed, though it wouldn't be surprising to see the Nationals give him a day off as a precaution.