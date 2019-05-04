Nationals' Kurt Suzuki: Connects for third homer

Suzuki went 2-for-4 with a solo homer and a double in Friday's loss to the Phillies.

Suzuki put the Nationals ahead with his solo shot off Seranthony Dominguez in the sixth inning, though the Phillies would respond with a homer of their own in the bottom of the frame to claim the lead for good. The veteran backstop has now started 13 games this season, while fellow catcher Yan Gomes has garnered 18 starts.