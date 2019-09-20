Play

Nationals' Kurt Suzuki: Could be available to pinch hit

Suzuki (elbow) threw from 60 feet Friday and could be available to pinch hit Friday, according to Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports.

Suzuki's next step in his recovery will be determined after the Nationals observe him Saturday. While he is not ready to play a full nine innings yet, it appears he is at least feeling good enough to take an at-bat, if needed.

More News
Our Latest Stories