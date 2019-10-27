Nationals' Kurt Suzuki: Could catch Sunday

Suzuki (hip) will receive treatment Sunday and could start Game 5 if he feels well enough, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Coach Dave Martinez said the veteran catcher was only available as an emergency option for Saturday's loss in Game 4. Suzuki underwent an MRI and will remain on the roster for the World Series, but it's up in the air when he'll be able to rejoin the starting lineup, if at all.