Nationals' Kurt Suzuki: Cranks 12th homer

Suzuki went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and three RBI in the Nationals' 5-3 victory over the Giants on Tuesday.

The backstop continued his recent hot streak at the dish with his second multi-hit effort in his last three starts, tallying his 12th long ball of the season in this contest with a fifth-inning two-run shot off Conner Menez. Suzuki is posting a solid overall campaign at the dish, as he's now slashing .268/.330/.474 over 229 plate appearances.