Nationals' Kurt Suzuki: Day-to-day with elbow inflammation

Suzuki's MRI results were clean and he is day-to-day with right elbow inflammation, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

The Nationals have an off day Monday before beginning a three-game interleague series in Minnesota. Yan Gomes will be the primary catcher while Raudy Read and Tres Barrera offer depth while Suzuki recovers.

