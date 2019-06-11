Nationals' Kurt Suzuki: Drives in five in win

Suzuki went 1-for-4 with a grand slam and five RBI to help the Nationals to a 12-1 win over the White Sox on Monday.

The backstop made his lone hit of the game count, cranking a ninth-inning grand slam off Juan Minaya as part of a five-RBI day in this blowout victory. Suzuki is enjoying a solid season at the dish, as he's posted a .278/.325/.487 slash line with six homers and 27 RBI over 115 at-bats.