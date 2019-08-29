Nationals' Kurt Suzuki: Drives in four

Suzuki went 2-for-4 with a double, home run and four RBI on Wednesday against the Orioles.

Suzuki got things started on his big outing in the first frame, when he took Asher Wojciechowski deep for his 14th homer of the season. He later added an RBI double in the fifth frame to give the Nationals an 8-2 lead. Suzuki has delivered some big performances of late, with Wednesday's effort marking his third multi-RBI contest in his last 11 starts. For the season, he's hitting .268/.325/.472 across 280 plate appearances.