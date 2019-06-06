Nationals' Kurt Suzuki: Drives in two Wednesday
Suzuki went 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and two RBI in Wednesday's win over the White Sox.
The veteran catcher has started five of the last eight games and collected a hit in each one, going 8-for-20 (.400) over that stretch with five RBI. Suzuki's .814 OPS on the year is far superior to Yan Gomes' .619 mark, but look for the duo to continue splitting duties behind the plate roughly equally over the rest of 2019.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waiver Wire and Wednesday Winners/Losers
Chris Towers names five to add, plus winners and losers from Wednesday's action, including...
-
Prospects: What to do with Hiura, Robert
How soon before we see Keston Hiura again? Is there any chance we see Luis Robert? Scott White...
-
Kimbrel a sure thing?
Hasty build-ups following delayed signings haven't always turned out so well for the pitchers...
-
Waivers and Tuesday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings says he still agrees with Scott White's "sell high" take on Austin Riley, and...
-
Trade Mailbag: How to move Ramirez
Jose Ramirez is one of the more confounding players in Fantasy in 2019. We've got a few deals...
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
Scott White shares his trade values for each of the top 200 in Head-to-Head points leagues,...