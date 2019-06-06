Nationals' Kurt Suzuki: Drives in two Wednesday

Suzuki went 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and two RBI in Wednesday's win over the White Sox.

The veteran catcher has started five of the last eight games and collected a hit in each one, going 8-for-20 (.400) over that stretch with five RBI. Suzuki's .814 OPS on the year is far superior to Yan Gomes' .619 mark, but look for the duo to continue splitting duties behind the plate roughly equally over the rest of 2019.