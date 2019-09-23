Nationals' Kurt Suzuki: Expected back Tuesday

Suzuki (elbow) is expected to return to the lineup for the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Phillies, Byron Kerr of MASN Sports reports.

Suzuki hasn't stared a game since September 5, with elbow inflammation keeping him out of the lineup since then. He was able to make a pinch-hit appearance Saturday and appears to be nearly ready to return to the starting lineup.

