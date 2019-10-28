Nationals' Kurt Suzuki: Feeling better Monday

Suzuki (hip) said he was feeling better Monday but that he would reassess his availability for Game 6 on Tuesday morning, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

The 36-year-old has been sidelined the past two games with a hip flexor issue he sustained during Game 3 of the World Series, but said that he would perform some activities Monday to see how he feels ahead of Game 6. Suzuki said he would have been available in an emergency situation while he was absent from the starting lineup, which is an encouraging sign for his availability for Tuesday's must-win Game 6. If Suzuki is unable to start, Yan Gomes would likely handle the duties at catcher again.