Suzuki is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Suzuki has thus far handled the larger portion of the timeshare behind the plate with Yan Gomes this season, starting in eight games to Gomes' four. Though he'll be resting due to the quick turnaround for Sunday's game, expect Suzuki to rejoin the lineup in Monday's series opener versus the Mets.