site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: nationals-kurt-suzuki-gets-breather | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Nationals' Kurt Suzuki: Gets breather
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Suzuki is not starting Wednesday against the Braves.
Suzuki will head to the bench for Wednesday's series finale after starting the previous two games and going 2-for-8 with one RBI and two runs scored. Yan Gomes gets the nod at backstop in his place.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.