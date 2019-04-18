Nationals' Kurt Suzuki: Goes yard in win
Suzuki went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 9-6 win over the Giants.
The veteran catcher is splitting time with Yan Gomes behind the plate, and while neither is tearing the cover off the ball, Suzuki's .240/.310/.480 slash line with two homers in eight games is the slightly better offensive performance. His fantasy utility is still limited to NL-only and deep two-catcher formats, however.
