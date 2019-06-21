Nationals' Kurt Suzuki: Goes yard Thursday

Suzuki went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Thursday against the Phillies.

Suzuki took Nick Pivetta deep in the second inning to record his eighth homer of the season. He's hit for plenty of power of late, as Thursday's long ball was his third in his past seven contests. Yan Gomes still draws more starts behind the dish, though Suzuki is now hitting a solid .273/.319/.500 through 144 plate appearances.

