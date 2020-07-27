Suzuki will start behind the dish Monday against the Blue Jays and will bat seventh.

Suzuki will pick up his third start in four games to begin the season, but the Nationals are still expected to distribute the catching work fairly evenly between the 36-year-old and Yan Gomes this season. Of the two, Suzuki profiles as the more interesting fantasy option of the two, while Gomes is the superior defensive backstop. Suzuki has submitted wRC+ marks north of 100 in each of the past three seasons, slashing .272/.335/.485 overall during that stretch.