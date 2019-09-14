Nationals' Kurt Suzuki: Hits in cage
Suzuki (elbow) hit in the batting cage Saturday and could hit on the field next week, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
This marks the first time Suzuki has been able to take swings since he started dealing with elbow inflammation. If he progresses to on-field swings next week, perhaps he could return to game action next weekend or shortly thereafter. Yan Gomes will continue to work as the primary catcher in his absence.
More News
-
Nationals' Kurt Suzuki: Not yet taking swings•
-
Nationals' Kurt Suzuki: Still not throwing•
-
Nationals' Kurt Suzuki: Taking anti-inflammatory meds•
-
Nationals' Kurt Suzuki: Not starting Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Kurt Suzuki: Day-to-day with elbow inflammation•
-
Nationals' Kurt Suzuki: Awaiting MRI results•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...
-
Fantasy baseball Week 26 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Early first base rankings for 2020
First base will start out deep and get even deeper in 2020. Scott White attempts to sort out...
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...