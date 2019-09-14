Nationals' Kurt Suzuki: Hits in cage

Suzuki (elbow) hit in the batting cage Saturday and could hit on the field next week, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

This marks the first time Suzuki has been able to take swings since he started dealing with elbow inflammation. If he progresses to on-field swings next week, perhaps he could return to game action next weekend or shortly thereafter. Yan Gomes will continue to work as the primary catcher in his absence.