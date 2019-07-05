Nationals' Kurt Suzuki: Homers in win

Suzuki went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's win against the Marlins.

The 35-year-old has had a respectable season while splitting time with starting catcher Yan Gomes, as Thursday's homer gave Suzuki 10 in 48 games this season to go along with 36 RBI. However, his fantasy potential is limited for now due to his lack of consistent playing time.

