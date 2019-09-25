Nationals' Kurt Suzuki: Hoping to return over weekend

Manager Dave Martinez said the plan is for Suzuki (elbow) to catch Friday and Saturday against the Indians, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Suzuki hasn't started a game since Sept. 5 due to elbow inflammation, though he was able to make a pinch-hit appearance over the weekend and is trending towards a return to the starting nine. The backstop threw to the bases with 90 percent effort Wednesday and is expected to do so again Thursday before being reevaluated. If Suzuki checks out OK, he's expected to catch at least part of both games to determine his availability for the playoffs.