Nationals' Kurt Suzuki: Keeps raking in June
Suzuki went 2-for-4 with a double, a solo home run and a second run scored in Thursday's win over the Marlins.
The 35-year-old backstop is putting the finishing touches on a huge June, during which he's slashed .311/.347/.644 with four homers and 15 RBI in 14 games. Despite his hot bat, the Nats continue to deploy Suzuki in a timeshare with Yan Gomes on an effort to keep both players fresh. In Suzuki's case, at least, it seems to be working.
