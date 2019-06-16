Nationals' Kurt Suzuki: Leaves Sunday's game
Suzuki was removed from Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks after being hit in the neck area while blocking a pitch, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.
Suzuki had a slider in the dirt from Tanner Rainey bounce high and catch him near the neck, forcing him to leave the contest. Yan Gomes has taken over behind the plate for the Nationals.
