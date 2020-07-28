Suzuki isn't in the lineup Tuesday against the Blue Jays.
Suzuki had started three of the Nationals' four games to begin the season as the team appears to be favoring Suzuki's offensive skills over Yan Gomes' superior defense. However, Gomes will start at catcher in Tuesday's contest, batting eighth.
