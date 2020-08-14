site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Nationals' Kurt Suzuki: Not starting Friday
Suzuki isn't in the lineup for Friday's originally scheduled game against the Orioles.
Suzuki will take a seat for the second consecutive game with Yan Gomes taking over behind the plate Friday. Suzuki is hitting .242 with one home run and five RBI over 10 games this season.
