Nationals' Kurt Suzuki: Not starting Game 4
Suzuki (hip) is not in the lineup for Game 4 of the World Series against the Astros on Saturday.
Suzuki left Game 3 on Friday with a hip flexor issue. While he passed strength tests earlier in the day Saturday, it's no surprise to see him sit for at least one game. Yan Gomes starts behind the plate in his absence.
