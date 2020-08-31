site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Nationals' Kurt Suzuki: Not starting Monday
Suzuki isn't in the lineup Monday against the Phillies.
Suzuki will take a seat for a second consecutive game in Monday's series opener against Philadelphia. Yan Gomes will get the nod behind the dish.
