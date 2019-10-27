Nationals' Kurt Suzuki: Not starting Sunday

Suzuki (hip) is not in the lineup for a second consecutive game after suffering a hip injury in Game 3 of the World Series,

Suzuki left in the sixth inning of Game 3 on Friday with a bit of a hip flexor problem. He passed his strength tests, which is encouraging, and the Nationals are keeping him on their World Series roster so he could be ready to go for Game 6 or could possibly come off the bench later in the game as a pinch hitter.