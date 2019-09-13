Nationals' Kurt Suzuki: Not yet taking swings

Manager Dave Martinez said he hopes Suzuki (elbow) will be taking swings by the end of the weekend, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Suzuki hasn't resumed throwing as he continues to recover from the anti-inflammatory medication he took to address his right elbow inflammation that cropped up last weekend. The veteran backstop was expected to be limited to pinch-hitting duties until he was able throw, but it appears his ability to hit is also limited. Yan Gomes should continue working as the primary catcher in his stead.