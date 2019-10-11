Nationals' Kurt Suzuki: On bench but on roster
Suzuki (hand/concussion) is on the Nationals' NLCS roster but is not in the lineup for Game 1 against the Cardinals on Friday.
A pitch bounced off Suzuki's wrist and hit him in the head in Game 5 of the NLDS on Wednesday. X-rays were negative, but he's been evaluate for concussion symptoms. His presence on the roster indicates that the Nationals don't expect him to miss much time, but Yan Gomes starts behind the plate for now.
