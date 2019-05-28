Nationals' Kurt Suzuki: One base twice in return to lineup

Suzuki went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Monday's loss to the Marlins.

Yan Gomes had started the prior four games for the Nats, but there was no indication from the team that Suzuki was dealing with any kind of nagging injury, so it may simply have been a case of manager Dave Martinez sticking with Gomes while he was on a bit of a hot streak. The duo have split the catching workload fairly evenly this season, but Suzuki's .775 OPS has outstripped Gomes' .663 mark.